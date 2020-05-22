Albany churches join together to provide free masks to the community

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several churches in the Albany area are making strides to keep everyone safe by giving out face masks.
Friday afternoon, Fellowship Baptist Church is teaming up with Sherwood Hope Center, The Pointe Church and 7th Day Adventist to make help the community.
Around 2,000 masks will be given away for free. Those masks are donations from the Phoebe Foundation, according to church leadership.
Fellowship Baptist Church leaders said they are excited to be helping their community stay safe.
“We’re super excited about getting people safe and giving them masks that they can use. We’ve noticed that people didn’t have the resources to find a mask but now we have the resources and wanna make sure that everyone is safe,” said Chenelle Jackson with Fellowship Baptist Church.
The churches will be giving out two masks per person Friday afternoon from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on ASU’s East Campus. Jackson said just follow the signs to get your mask.
Masks will also be given out on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Live Oak Elementary on Gillionville Road.
