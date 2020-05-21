Youth baseball and softball seasons resuming in Moultrie

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Youth baseball and softball seasons will officially resume in Moultrie.
This decision comes after much deliberation and guidance from health officials.
“We’re working on a plan now, actually, to work out the process of how people come into the park, and all the steps that we need to take to mitigate the risks that occur with COVID-19. But we feel very comfortable that we can do all of those and still be safe and have a pretty enjoyable season,” said Greg Icard, director of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority.
Icard said they’ll also practice social distancing such as placing markers at the concessions to indicate where to wait in line.
“Spectators don’t really even have to get out of the cars. If grandma and grandpa wanted to come out and watch a game, there are areas where cars can come pull up and literally watch their grandchildren,” said Wetherington.
Heath Wetherington, 8U softball coach, said he’s excited to get the season started again but understands there are inherent risks in doing so.
"There’s always going to be a risk. I mean any type of recreation, there’s going to be a risk. But there’s no mandate to come out and play ball. We’re just providing a choice to come out and play if you want to play. And overwhelmingly, our parents have supported starting this thing back up. So, we’re excited,” said Wetherington.
Icard told us the youth baseball and softball teams can begin practicing June 1.
Games will start on June 15.
The season will last six weeks.
“We’ll be able to provide people the opportunity to get out and about and try to get back to a normal that we once had," said Icard.
Icard said they’ll continue following safety guidelines provided by the CDC.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.