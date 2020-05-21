Thomasville introduces five-part series ‘Story Time with the City’

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Thomasville started something special for children during their summer break.
"Story Time with the City" started last Friday.
We spoke with the city’s public outreach manager, Sherri Nix, about this new series. She told us they got the idea from the Thomasville Police Department, as they read stories from their patrol cars.
The five-part series will feature different city employees reading stories in different locations around the city.
“We’ve got our public information officer. We’ve got the lady that’s over all of our customer service specialists. Our city manager’s going to be in there, so it’s just a variety of people. Parents are trying to find some things to do and the kids would like something different to do so we just decided that we would share some of our favorite books with them,” said Nix.
These videos will be posted for the next four Fridays on the city’s website and Facebook page.
