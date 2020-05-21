‘That’s off the table’: Lee Co. plans exit from Rails to Trails

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -South Georgia Rails to Trails is calling for action from the City of Albany and Lee County Commissioners on the current trails project.
The contract with the municipalities is now overdue, according to a letter recently sent by legal representatives for South Georgia Rails To Trails.
Earlier this week, they sent a “courtesy” letter to Lee County commissioners.
Chairman of Lee County Board of Commissioners, Billy Mathis said “Well, the city of Albany approached Lee County about transferring the property to us. We received a letter from the Rails to Trails organization, indicating they were going to sue both Lee County and the City of Albany.”
Mathis is referring to property that is part of a contract with the City of Albany and South Georgia Rails To Trails, according to the documents sent to him and the other members of the board on Monday.
South Georgia Rails To Trails leaders tell us the letter is basically a way to say “we need to resolve some issues," and will release more information on Friday.
Chairman Mathis said he wants to wash his hands of the project, for now.
“We got a lot of projects in Lee County, so as far as the Rails to Trails is concerned that’s off the table.”
There are a few reminders listed in the 13-page document that Rails to Trails leaders want both Lee County and City of Albany leaders to be aware of.
According to the document the five-year project was contracted with the City of Albany to be done before April.
Commissioner Chad Warbington put it this way: “So we’ve been through two tornados. We’ve been through a hurricane, we’re in the middle of a pandemic but yet they want to put pressure on us for not building a trail.”
Warbington says if Lee County does back out, it would delay the project.
Albany plans to have further talks with Lee County and Rails to Trails about this matter.
“We want to build it on the terms of the citizens of Albany and the citizens of Lee County. They’re our customers, they’re our primary focus it’s what’s best for the citizens not what’s best for one small group,” said Warbington.
He says they want to see the project complete, but it’s not the highest item on the City’s to-do list.
According to that letter, South Georgia Rails to Trails is willing to work with Lee County, City of Albany and other governmental entireties to complete the goal hopefully to avoid legal action.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.