Self-administered COVID-19 testing offered at Chancy Drugs

HAHIRA, Ga. (WALB) -Chancy Drugs is offering free COVID-19 testing at the company’s Hahira pharmacy. But there is a twist to this testing site that perhaps it will be more of an interest to those who are afraid of the nasal swab.
Partnering up with the Department of Health and Human Services, Chancy Drugs has been selected as the only independent pharmacy in South Georgia to provide easy and accessible testing for COVID-19 to the surrounding rural communities.
“There are two type tests one is a pharyngeal and one is nasopharyngeal. So with this one you can self administer the test and go back on your own speed and it’s not uncomfortable at all. The pharyngeal test goes deeper and someone else does that and that’s a lot scarier and a little more uncomfortable for folks," said Hugh Chancy, pharmacist and owner of Chancy Drugs.
Testing began on Tuesday and Chancy tells me they’ve had a great turn out. They have 24 appointment slots available per day and so far, it’s been filled every day.
There are a few Chancy Drugs locations but the one in Hahira is the only one chosen to offer testing.
“They have chosen pharmacy to increase access and we are the most accessible health care providers and we are in rural communities where sometimes there aren’t other opportunities for people in rural communities to get tested. So I think the project is really able to show that the pharmacists are on the frontline and they are to help in making a difference in a pandemic like this,” said Chancy.
The testing site will be available for two weeks, this week and next week Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
If you would like to get tested, you must register online here. Once you complete registration, you will receive a voucher to present along with a valid ID at the testing site.
Once the test is done, the pharmacy will ship it to a lab in California and patients will have their result within 3 to 5 days
The results will be received by personal email. The pharmacy will not have access to those results.
“We get the question, who should get tested, and we are telling everyone to get tested. We know that the more people we test, the sooner we can get back to the new normal and I think everyone wants that. It’s been really exciting to be able to serve the community in this way, and I think it’s helping people realize that pharmacy is here and we’re ready in the middle of a crisis to help," said Chancy.
Testing is only being done if you’re not symptomatic. Those with symptoms need to check in with their doctor. The reason for this testing is to find out where the virus is and where it’s not.
