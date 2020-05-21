Phoebe releases Thursday COVID-19 numbers

“Yesterday, we discharged one of our very first COVID-19 patients who was admitted on March 10, before anyone knew for sure the virus was in our community," Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said. “She spent six weeks on a ventilator and required extensive rehabilitation just to be able to walk and talk again, but she got out of her wheelchair and walked out of our hospital with many Phoebe family members shedding tears of joy right alongside her. Her incredible story of survival is a reminder of how far we’ve come since the COVID-19 pandemic began and how far we still have to go. It’s also a testament to the strength of the human spirit and to the incredible compassion of our team members who continue to amaze me every day. We celebrate every win together in our COVID-19 battle and look forward to the day when that battle ends.”