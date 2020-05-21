My Senior: Jaden Jones

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Our Senior of the Day comes from Tiftarea.
Jaden Jones has been playing football since 7th grade.
And for Jaden, Track was a way for him to increase his speed and acceleration.
Last year, Jaden helped the Panthers in the 200… but got hurt in Regionals.
For him, it’s always been Football that’s been his calling, but he was hoping for another shot… at a state title.
But Jaden said, come Football season, he’s ready to show that his speed never took a hit.
“Oh when I get back out there it’s going to be a show," said Jaden. "I haven’t played in a while and I’m just ready to get back out there.”
Currently, Jaden hasn’t made a decision on where he’s going for Football, but he hopes to make that decision soon.
