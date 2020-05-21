More rain before the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are likely into early evening. Brief heavy downpours and an isolated strong storm or two can be expected. Overnight patchy fog and mild with lows mid-upper 60s.
Rain chances hold to end the week. A few showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon become likely through the evening.
Drier as the weekend gets underway. Saturday tons of sunshine but hot and humid. Sunday rain chances creep back with a few storms around and highs low-mid 90s.
Summer-like conditions will greet Memorial Day. Hot low 90s and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. While some get wet others remain dry therefore not a washout for the holiday.
Temperatures return to average with highs in the upper 80s while lows hold upper 60. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms each afternoon into midweek.
