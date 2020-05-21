Man charged in Coffee Co. domestic dispute turned barricade incident

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A man was charged in a Wednesday domestic dispute turned barricade situation in Coffee County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Eric Decharles Chestnut was charged with aggravated assault in connection to the incident. The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office said more charges are pending.
On Wednesday, deputies responded to a residence on Rocky Road about a domestic dispute.
When they arrived, gunshots were heard from inside the home. After the shots were fired, a woman came out of the home with a gunshot wound to her face, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office said the suspect followed the victim outside, before going back inside and barricading himself.
Deputies continued to try to secure the scene with the assistance of the Douglas, Broxton and Nicholls police departments and the Georgia State Patrol SWAT team was notified. While waiting for the SWAT team’s arrival, deputies continued to communicate with the suspect by phone. After a two-hour-long standoff, the suspect surrendered.
The victim was taken to Coffee Regional Medical Center and then to Shands Medical Center in Jacksonville, Fla. The sheriff’s office said she is in serious but stable condition.
