Lowndes County Tax Commissioner under investigation into waiving millions

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County is investigating their tax commissioner. County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter says Rodney Cain waived at least a million dollars in penalties and interest owed to the county.
County Officials say Cain began the illegal practice last year. When it was brought to their attention, Slaughter said he reached out to Cain back in August of last year. Now, the chairman says a CPA firm is handling the investigation.
He explained that Cain needed specific authorization to be able to waive penalties and interest.
Slaughter says, legally, tax commissioners need to ask county commissioners to pass a resolution authorizing the penalty and interest waivers.
Cain took to Facebook saying the allegations are untrue.
We tried to contact him but we haven't heard back.
This is a developing story and an ongoing investigation, we will keep you updated with the latest details as it evolves.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.