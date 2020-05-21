Local businesses happy for community’s support as downtown slowly reopens

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - As businesses and restaurants reopen, downtown Thomasville is slowly getting back to normal.
The heart of Thomasville is their downtown, and local businesses thrive off of the community’s support.
While these businesses still have guidelines in place to keep everyone safe, they told us they’re excited to reopen, and so are their customers.
“Opening back up this week has just been marvelous,” said Owner of Billiard Academy, Trip Brock.
Customers lined up outside Billiard Academy, waiting for their famous chili hot dog.
Brock told us before opening this week, the coronavirus pandemic shut them down for two months.
“Customers have been great, and I really did it for community morale," said Brock.
For now, he’s selling hot dogs from behind the window only, but Brock says they’re opening the inside next week.
“Definitely distancing and sanitation is a must. We really have to focus on the right thing to do and keeping everybody happy and healthy,” said Brock.
Just next door, Kathy's Shoes is now accepting customers inside after they closed for a couple of weeks.
Employee Georgia Smith, told us even though the pandemic closed their doors, they were able to open them in a new format for the first time.
“We’ve launched our website, and we’ve been trying to keep our shoes and inventory available for all of our customers so that they can shop even though they’re not able to come into the store," said Smith.
Back to their normal hours, Smith said customers have been so excited to be able to walk back in the store.
“They’re just very happy and just overjoyed that they can come and walk downtown, get coffee and come over here. That face-to-face connection with our customers is just so important,” said Smith.
Even through a pandemic, the happy and supportive community of Thomasville continues standing strong.
“It is nice to see all of these smiling faces around town. That’s what makes this town thrive I think," said Brock.
“Shopping local is how we stay open. That’s how all of us thrive, that’s how we get to keep this place so beautiful,” said Smith.
City Council member, David Hufstetler, also commented on encouraging the measured and careful reopening of downtown Thomasville.
He said, Mr. Brock agreed reopening in a limited capacity would be sort of a service to the community.
He hopes others “will follow suit” in carefully reopening their businesses.
He told us “the council and staff are committed to doing all that is possible to reopen the city of Thomasville.”
