Georgia sees record number of unemployment claims in April

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Labor has released unemployment numbers for the month of April and not only did the Peach State see a record number of unemployment claims filed last month, but there were also more claims filed than over the last four years combined.
Labor Commissioner Mark Butler says the unemployment rate went up more than 7-percent last month.
Nearly 12-percent of Georgians are listed as unemployed right now. Jobs are at a historic low for the state, after losing more than 492,000 positions in April.
The labor force is also down by 281,000 people.
Butler says the last time numbers were this bad was after the 2008 recession. But he believes jobs will come back quickly as businesses reopen.
