DCSS discusses summer meal program

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Students attending Dougherty County Schools will soon take a break from the books to enjoy summer vacation.
LaKisha Bryant Bruce, Community Relations Director, says the school system will continue the meal delivery they started when the pandemic hit.
“We will have a summer meal program as we have always done in the past, however it will look a little different from traditional summer meal programs, because we will continue to distribute meals as we have been doing during the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Bruce.
Bruce says summer meals will be delivered to students through their bus routes.
They'll come on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.
“This week there will be a slight interruption because Monday is a holiday. So, on Friday of this week, students will get meals for Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. We will not have a distribution on Tuesday. We will start the actual summer meal service plan on Wednesday of next week,” says Bruce.
Students will get breakfast and lunch.
On Mondays and Wednesdays, they'll get two days' worth of meals.
On Fridays, they'll receive three days' worth of meals.
Bruce says it’s important they continue serving students while they’re out of school for Summer.
“We understand that when students are not traditionally in school a lot of their non-academic needs are not met, and meals are definitely one of them. We do have students that live in communities that are very food insecure and so the meals that they get from the school system are very important,” says Bruce.
Since the pandemic, Dougherty County School System delivered 526,164 meals to students.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.