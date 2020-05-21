Convicted felon flees BPS, gets arrested on traffic, drug and gun charges

“A minor traffic infraction led to the apprehension of Cheatem, a career criminal who was found to be in possession of drugs and a loaded firearm. This could have led to a very dangerous situation. Officer Trent Olhausen and Officer Kyle Wilford did a fantastic job of apprehending Cheatem and preventing him from hurting anyone else,” said Esquivel. “Public Safety officers hope that the innocent female driver who was injured in the accident has a swift and complete recovery from her injuries.”