Colquitt County Board of Education tentatively sets in-person graduation

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Plans have been set for an in-person high school graduation at one south Georgia school.
Colquitt County High School leaders have set July 18 as the tentative date to hold a traditional-type graduation ceremony.
Superintendent Doug Howell said they’ll follow all reasonable guidelines from CDC, DPH, and their local health officials to ensure the safety of all students, faculty, and families.
In a statement, Howell said, “I’m hoping and praying that the health and personal safety concerns will be much better by July 18th.”
The decision to move forward with an in-person graduation was made at a board meeting on Monday.
If all goes well, the event will begin at 8 a.m. at Mack Tharpe Stadium.
A virtual graduation is also set for this Saturday, the original date the school system expected to host graduation before Coronavirus concerns forced school closures in March.
Howell said they’re also releasing a graduation video on Friday.
