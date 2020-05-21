City of Thomasville excited to see people back in downtown as they slowly reopen

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Restaurants and businesses are slowly reopening in downtown Thomasville.
Downtown Thomasville is back thriving, but with guidelines and measures still in place for everyone’s safety.
City leaders gathered at the famous Billiard Academy to celebrate the opening of their restaurant and bar.
With guidelines in place, many small businesses are back open and serving customers again.
The city always urged the community to continue shopping and eating local as much as possible.
Main Street Program Director, April Norton, and State Representative Darlene Taylor both told us they’re excited to see people back on the sidewalks, heading back to shops and restaurants.
“As we continue to lean into recovery and what that looks like, we’re just so grateful that the community is continuing to put an outpour of support for our small businesses which is a huge impact on our local economy,” said Norton.
“We’re going to have to do those safety features, We’re going to have to distance, we’ll wear our masks when we need to, and continue social distancing, and look out for our senior citizens. But we’ve got to come back. It’s time and people are ready,” said Representative Taylor.
Norton said they’re still ensuring safety measures are taken at each shop and restaurant.
