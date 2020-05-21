Chehaw to hold summer day camps

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Staff at Chehaw say they are ready to host their 2020 summer day camps, which will begin June 22 through July 31.
The park said camps will take daily trips to the zoo, go behind the scenes, meet new animals, plus daily games, activities, and crafts.
Campers will also receive a camp t-shirt every week and their own reusable water bottle.
Staff said they are using the CDC Summer Camp Guidelines and the AZA COVID-19 Zoological Guidelines.
In addition to daily disinfection of indoor space and toys, extra safety measures will be implemented such as:
- Groups sizes have been reduced to 10-12 campers
- Campers, counselors, and youth volunteers will not swap groups in an effort to limit exposure
- We are unable to offer before-camp-care or after-camp-care; to limit exposure we cannot introduce a different counselor for before and after camp care
- Campers, staff, and volunteers will have their temperature checked throughout the day
- Each group will have their own indoor space, supplies, and toys, groups and supplies are not permitted to swap between indoor spaces
- Campers will be socially distanced at all times while outdoors
- Campers will be required to wear a mask indoors and be spaced when possible
- Campers will have their own cubby or space for personal items
- Campers must bring their own lunch; we are unable to offer lunches
Camps themes include:
- Animals Around the World
- How to Train Your Dragon
- Pokémon Camp
- Ocean Explorers
- Stupendously Scaly
- Trekking Kilimanjaro
- Turtle Island
- Camp Zoovivor
To register for Chehaw’s Summer Camp, click here.
