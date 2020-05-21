3 charged, 1 wanted after Warwick traffic stop leads to arrests

WARWICK, Ga. (WALB) - Three people were charged and another is at-large after a traffic stop in Warwick led to arrests, according to the Warwick Police Department.
Willie Barnes, Sheria Wright and Latasha Agee, all of St. Petersburg, Fla., were all charged in the incident, which happened on Highway 300, Wednesday afternoon. All three were charged with trafficking ecstasy, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession of drug-related objects and numerous other charges, according to police.
Antwann Ford, also of St. Petersberg, Fla., is considered at-large following the incident, police said.
Shortly after 1 p.m., Warwick police officers pulled over a 2020 Toyota Corolla that was speeding.
Police pulled over the car because of a strong odor of marijuana.
The driver, later identified as Ford, drove away and police said a short car chase ensued.
The car turned on Harris Stripling Road when it took a corner too fast and ran off the road, according to police.
Police said Ford got out of the vehicle and ran into a wooded area.
The three arrested were identified as passengers in the car.
In the vehicle, police found a small amount of marijuana, over $3,000 dollars and over two pounds of ecstasy.
Police said the Worth and Crisp County sheriff’s offices and the Georgia State Patrol assisted in the search.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Warwick Police Department at (229) 535-6283.
