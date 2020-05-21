Camilla nursing home residents find ways to stay connected

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The COVID-19 crisis can be increasingly isolating for residents in nursing homes.
Tamar Brown, Executive Director of Savannah Court Retirement of Camilla, said their residents have been isolated from their loved ones for months.
To combat those stressors, they make sure their residents stay active.
Recently, several residents created signs to offer advice for graduating seniors. Written on the signs are messages to work hard and have fun.
She said during this time their minds must stay stimulated.
Brown hopes these messages will help carry the graduates into their next chapter.
“We had to come up with a creative way to send an encouraging message to all of our graduating seniors. It doesn’t become personable until the residents put it in their own words and executive in their own way,” said Brown.
Brown said through their safety measures, they remain COVID-19 free.
