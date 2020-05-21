Albany business relocates during pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Quinetta Hall, owner of Q’s Cakes and More, decided to relocate her business during the pandemic.
Hall says the pandemic has been scary for her, since she is a small business owner.
“It wasn’t like it was just in the Albany area, it was worldwide. I think when that just dawned on me what we were really dealing with that this was a worldwide thing, it just kind of got the best of me for that moment. I had to snap back out of it because I have people who depend on me," says Hall.
Hall says she had planned to relocate her store before the pandemic and the community is why she continued on with that plan.
“The community needs a place like mine. We all have our days where we need a pickup and that is what treats do for you. They make you happy, they make you smile," says Hall.
Hall says she has put in new rules for customers.
“We have ‘no mask, no service.’ We have curbside and pickup only. We are not allowing customers to sit in, but of you come out as a family, you can use our table and chairs on the outside," says Hall.
Hall says it is so important for the community to support local small businesses right now during this pandemic.
“So, to the community we ask that you please shop local. Shop with your small businesses, we need you guys right now," says Hall.
Q’s Cakes and More is located at 2700 Dawson Road Suit 17.
For more information on Q’s Cakes and More call at 229-483-1101.
