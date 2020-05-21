Albany attorneys provide meals to school bus drivers, nutrition workers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday, a group of Albany attorneys provided 150 meals to bus drivers and school nutrition workers who continue to feed Dougherty County students throughout the pandemic.
The event was held outside the 4C Academy.
The participating lawyers were Gary Lamar, Valerie Brown-Williams, Joe Godfrey, Je’Nita Lane, Nicole Williams, and Alfreda Sheppard.
“After continually seeing people providing meals for healthcare workers, I knew there had to be a group of people that was being overlooked that I could do the same for. I thought of the bus drivers and how they were helping to meet a significant need in our community, so some colleagues and I got together to do this as a thank you to them and school nutrition staff,” said Brown-Williams.
The group also wants to say a big thank you to the school system for their efforts to feed and continue to educate students during difficult times.
