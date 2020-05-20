Tift Co. Schools wait for state before finalizing budget

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -Tift County Board of Education has put their upcoming budget on hold until Gov. Brian Kemp makes some decisions.
Klinton Guess, Chief Financial Officer with the school system, said the Georgia Department of Education is expecting budget cuts of at least 14 percent, this is per the governor.
The school board is holding off on approving its budget until the state budget is approved and allotment sheets are given.
Guess said they have made small budget cuts in a single school year by reducing workdays in the summer from five to four, all to save money.
“Right now, we are not looking at what we would typically call furlough or reduced calendar days for staff, that is not something that we are at. We are not looking at raising the mileage rate, those are two things we have effectively taken off the table for this next year,” said Guess.
The school system said they are expecting to have their allotment in July to move forward with their budget.
