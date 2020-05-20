Taking care of your health while working from home

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Two faculty members at PCOM South Georgia put together a list of tips on how to stay healthy while working from home.
“I don’t think sheltering in place is something any of us could have actually prepared for. And I think it’s had a really big impact on everybody," said Kristie Petree, Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine.
She said being in confinement is strenuous on our overall well-being.
She said as humans, we thrive on schedule and routine.
“It’s really important that everybody tries to have a ‘normal’ schedule and routine. That way, you know what you’re going to have for breakfast, you know what you’re going to have for lunch. You know I’m going to work for this hour to this hour or my child has to have school from these hours,” said Dr. Petree.
Dr. Petree told us budgeting your day, even if it’s down to half-hour increments, can keep you on task and motivated to get through each day.
“In that schedule, I really encourage breaks. You know, mental breaks. Go outside and take a breath of fresh air. Walk around your block if you can,” Dr. Petree told us.
Social breaks are important too.
“I keep hearing ‘I don’t want to bother anybody,’ but you’re not bothering anybody. They’re lonely too,” said Dr. Petree.
Dr. Petree adds working and sitting on the couch isn’t good for your body, so, it’s good to add a separate workspace, good for using only when you’re on the clock.
With her clinical background, she said she understands how hard sheltering in place can be if you aren’t taking care of yourself.
“Just be kind to yourself. We always emphasize being kind to each other but be kind to yourself. It’s a difficult situation, and nothing is going to be perfect. And if you make it through the day, that’s a good day," said Dr. Petree.
