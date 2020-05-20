Sumter Co. distillery donates $5K to Harvest of Hope Food Pantry

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Thirteenth Colony Distillery recently donated $5,000 to Harvest of Hope Food Pantry.
The money will help to feed hungry citizens in Sumter County.
The food pantry usually distributes food to more than 200 families weekly, but with the arrival of the coronavirus, the need for distributions has grown.
On June 11, Thirteenth Colony Distillery and Harvest of Hope Food Pantry will feed the hungry in Sumter County at First Baptist Church of Americus.
