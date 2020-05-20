South Ga. farmer glad for recent rainfall

OMEGA, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia’s farmers are glad of the recent rainfall as they continue to finish planting their crops.
“Ah, since 2013,” Caleb Overman, a farmer in Tift County, said of his farming experience.
For the past seven years, Overman has farmed hundreds of acres of land in Tift County.
For this year's crop, he's growing cotton and peanuts.
“Well, I’m growing cotton and peanuts. And, we’re going pretty hard for about three weeks planting. And, we had good moisture to start. And, it’s just been progressively getting drier, and it’s just a well-needed rain. Well appreciated,” said Overman.
He said he is almost finished planting his crop for the year.
“We’re about 80 percent of the way through. So, this will help us get on out to the end, real well,” said Overman.
He is hoping his crop this year will turn up a good yield.
“Well, we always, we certainly need a good crop every year. Commodity prices aren’t looking good right now. So, you definitely need it to make up on that end. So, yes, we’re hoping for the best,” said Overman.
He's offering some great advice to those that want to pursue going into farming.
“I don’t know. It’s a tough go. We all need a helping hand when you start in something like this. But, it’s a difficult business definitely to start out from the ground up. There’s no doubt about that,” said Overman.
