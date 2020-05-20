Sheriff’s Office: Barricade situation ends in Coffee Co.

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - An argument between a man and his girlfriend led to a barricade situation, according to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident happened on Clyde Kirkland Road.
The man got in an argument with his girlfriend and shot her after 4 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.
The man was barricaded in a house but the sheriff’s office said he has been removed.
WALB is working to learn more information on the incident.
