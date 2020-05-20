Sheriff’s Office: Barricade situation ends in Coffee Co.

Coffee County (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | May 20, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT - Updated May 20 at 6:23 PM

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - An argument between a man and his girlfriend led to a barricade situation, according to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened on Clyde Kirkland Road.

The man got in an argument with his girlfriend and shot her after 4 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man was barricaded in a house but the sheriff’s office said he has been removed.

WALB is working to learn more information on the incident.

