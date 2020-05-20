Sheriff: Truck carrying new cars on fire in Terrell Co.

PARROTT, Ga. (WALB) - A truck carrying new cars is on fire in Terrell County, according to Sheriff John Bowens.
The truck was carrying new Kia cars and is on Columbus Highway, almost to Parrott.
Bowens said he believes some of the cars are burned.
The sheriff said he believes the driver did try to get some of the vehicles off the truck.
First responders are still on the scene.
WALB has a reporter headed to the scene. We will update as more information becomes available.
