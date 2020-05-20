Red Cross gives safety tips for Memorial Weekend

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - As we get closer to Memorial Day Weekend, the Red Cross wants to remind you to stay safe and protect your families.
When going for a swim, they recommend to swim with a friend. Make sure there’s a lifeguard present. They also say don’t take your eyes off kids in the water. And have something you can reach or throw, like a ring, in case someone is struggling in the water.
“This year, we also have the COVID situation to deal with, some pools may never open, some may be modified in their opening. And they’re going to want you to follow guidance for social distancing, have a face covered if the beach is crowded. You can’t wear the face cover in the water but you also can’t share snorkels or nose clips or any of that kind of thing. It can be tough on kids," said Sherry Nicholson, Communications Director with Georgia Red Cross.
If families decide to have some fun in the sun at home, inflatable pools are a good option. But, they say don’t let your guard down, even if it’s shallow. Dump the water out when playtime is over so kids don’t wander and risk a drowning. Also remember not to leave the grills unattended.
It can cause a house fire, or hurt someone around.
Red Cross officials recommend downloading some of their apps to prepare for this weekend and summer safety.
