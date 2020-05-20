Rain starts early Wednesday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Next round of rain and thunderstorms move into SWGA after midnight. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder will taper off for most midday. Our southern counties may be impacted by several rounds through the afternoon.
With an upper level low spinning over the eastern third of the country and a stall front across SWGA rain chances hold the rest of week.
For the holiday weekend not as wet with only isolated showers and thunderstorms developing. Less rain but hotter as highs top low-mid 90s while lows hold in the upper 60s.
Memorial Day rain chances rise to more typical scattered t’storms but by no means a washout. Summer-like heat and humidity dominates the holiday period.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.