R. B. Wright Elementary ends the school year with parade

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday evening, dozens of students waved goodbye to their teachers at R. B. Wright Elementary and headed off for summer vacation.
Something they weren’t sure they’d be able to do because of COVID-19.
For an hour a steady line of cars drove by R. B. Wright Elementary School, all honking and waving for the last time.
Bonnie Kirkley, a teacher, said with their year cut short because of the pandemic, they wanted to find a way to make their students feel special.
She said she hopes this gives the students and teacher the closure they need going into the summer.
“We don’t know from day to day, what’s going to happen. And it’s really good to know when there’s an end to something and we all participated in it. So, go enjoy your summer. So, now they know to go and enjoy your summer and we will see you in the fall,” said Kirkley.
Kirkley said she can’t wait to be back in the classroom with their students next year!
