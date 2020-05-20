Phoebe releases Wednesday COVID-19 numbers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe’s top official said an increase in COVID-19 numbers this week could be because of a delay in testing results.
As of noon Wednesday, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 67
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 23
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total inpatients recovered – 331
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 94
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 28
“While our numbers this week do show an increase in COVID-19 inpatients, that increase may be partly due to a delay in testing results because of a lack of supply of rapid test kits," Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said. “Some patients precautionarily admitted as COVID-19 patients may turn out to be negative once their test results are returned. We still are concerned that transmission of the virus could increase, particularly if people get together in large groups over the Memorial Day weekend. We know everyone is anxious to go outside and get active again. We simply urge them to be cautious and follow proper guidelines to minimize the risk of spreading coronavirus.”
