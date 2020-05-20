Phoebe looks to fill around 100 RN positions

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital has more than 100 job openings right now during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Tony Welch, the senior vice president and chief human resources officer with the hospital.
“We are in a hiring phase right now, especially for registered nurses,” said Welch.
Many employers across the globe are on hiring freezes until the COVID-19 pandemic ends.
Phoebe has recently made national headlines as it’s one of only a few facilities in Southwest Georgia that could care for COVID-19 patients in house.
Hospital leaders said they’re taking applications now.
Welch said they have around 100 registered bedside nursing positions open.
One of the problems the hospital has faced when hiring is that people are hesitant to leave their current job to start a new one.
However, Phoebe has still managed to hire more staff.
“In terms of new grads, we’ve got a whole batch coming out right now and we’re excited that we’ve already hired about 35 of those people,” said Welch.
Those new hires will be part of a new nursing simulation program.
It will give nurses who missed out on clinicals some hands-on experience.
However, Phoebe has had a shortfall. Welch said they have loosely tracked the number of employees that have left because of COVID-19. However, Welch said that number is small and the healthcare industry will continue to grow and there’s always an opportunity.
“So, literally nurses can do anything within the nursing field,” said Welch.
Welch said they were in a huge growth phase for services before the pandemic and he said they will continue once it ends.
“We fully expect to go back and pick up those projects and that momentum that we previously had,” said Welch.
