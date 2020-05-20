Phoebe Foundation donates 50K masks to community

“We are grateful our city and county officials recognize the importance of encouraging people to wear masks as we continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are proud to do our part to help lead this effort," Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said. “We will continue to be here to meet the healthcare needs of our community as long as COVID-19 persists, but we also want to do all we can to educate the public and keep people from contracting the virus.”