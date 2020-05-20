Phoebe Foundation donates 50K masks to community

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Phoebe Foundation is donating at least 50,000 masks for public distribution to ensure Albany residents wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to a release from the hospital system.
“We are grateful our city and county officials recognize the importance of encouraging people to wear masks as we continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are proud to do our part to help lead this effort," Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said. “We will continue to be here to meet the healthcare needs of our community as long as COVID-19 persists, but we also want to do all we can to educate the public and keep people from contracting the virus.”
The Phoebe Foundation used donations to its COVID-19 relief fund to purchase 100,000 high-quality, reusable cloth masks, the hospital system said in a release.
Phoebe said at least half of that supply will be distributed to the public through the “Mask Up Albany” campaign.
The remaining masks will be used at Phoebe facilities for patients and visitors.
“We have received tremendous support from our community throughout our COVID-19 response, including generous donations to our relief fund, and this is one more way we can give back. Distributing masks to protect our community is a wonderful use for those donations,” said Carolyn Higgins, Phoebe Foundation president and chief fundraising officer.
Phoebe has also given more than 7,600 masks produced by Phoebe workers and volunteers to first responders and community organizations in need.
On Wednesday, masks donated by Phoebe were distributed at Sherwood Baptist Church’s Hope Center. Other distribution sites this week include the Salvation Army and the Albany Area YMCA. Multiple churches have already handed out masks to their parishioners and other members of the community, according to Phoebe.
“The CDC recommends the use of face coverings, especially in places like Albany that have experienced significant community-based transmission of coronavirus. We know the virus can spread easily among people who are in close proximity, even if they are just talking to each other. If everyone wears a mask around others, it dramatically reduces the chances of transmission by asymptomatic individuals who have the virus,” said Dr. Steven Kitchen, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital chief medical officer.
About the Mask Up Albany Task Force:
The Mask Up Albany Task Force is chaired by Albany City Manager Sharon Subadan. The task force is made up of Albany and Dougherty County officials, business and church leaders, representatives from non-profit organizations and community volunteers. In addition to working with churches throughout the community, the task force is also coordinating distribution to the SOWEGA Council on Aging, nursing homes, funeral homes and retail stores.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.