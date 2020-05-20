PCOM receives highest level of accreditation

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) -Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) in Moultrie, just received the highest possible level of accreditation.
Administrators said the newly established location was reviewed separately and met all standards of accreditation.
Doctor William Craver, Dean and Chief Academic Officer said the Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation (COCA) granted PCOM a full, 10-year continuing accreditation.
Craver said this award validates the hard work and quality of the osteopathic medicine program at all three campuses.
He believes it’s an achievement that will encourage more students to want to attend.
“PCOM has received accreditation at this level, ‘Wow! This is a school that is doing really well and I want to be there. I want to be at a school that’s going to teach me well, that’s going to help me get to my end career,’” said Craver.
Craver says receiving this designation is a team effort.
The COCA will not do a site visit at PCOM until spring 2029, however, monitoring of PCOM’s accreditation status will occur regularly.
