My Senior: Cameron Jones

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Our Senior of the Day comes from Terrell Academy.
Cameron Jones has been helping the Eagles soar on the diamond the past 4 years.
In that time, he’s seen 3 region titles and 3 state playoffs.
Including last year’s state championship appearance.
With this, Cameron has found several All-Region honors and found his first All-State honor last year.
Head coach Ashley Walker spoke about how difficult it’s going to be losing a leader like him.
“He’s the type of players that’s very consistent in everything he does," said Walker. "He’s a consistent player, he’s a consistent hitter at the plate, he’s a consistent pitcher on the mound. He was kind of a go to guy to play anywhere on the field. We’re going to miss him in all facets of the game.”
Cameron will not continue his Baseball career in college, but we wish him well in his next adventure.
