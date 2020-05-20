Man wanted in connection to Albany homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a murder suspect in a May 13 homicide.
Mareo Karon Jackson, 20, aka “Red Eye,” is wanted on murder and aggravated assault warrants in connection to the death of Dequario Thomas, 40.
Jackson is described as 5′7 and weighs 136 pounds.
APD said Jackson should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information regarding Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.