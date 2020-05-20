Huge drug raid conducted in Lowndes Co.

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Special Operations Division served multiple search warrants in Lowndes County stemming from a lengthy investigation into two alleged drug distributors.
Search warrants on Gornto Road, Valdosta and East Park Avenue resulted in the recovery of approximately 15 pounds of marijuana, cocaine cutting agents, MDMA, and prescription medication, as well as three firearms, according to Sheriff Ashley Paulk.
One of those weapons was reported stolen in Lanier County.
A third search was conducted on Connell Road, where approximately $18,000 cash was recovered.
Maurice Hill and Onesimus Sims were charged after the search warrants.
Hill and Sims were charged for trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, as well as possession of firearms by convicted felons. The investigation originated with another recent search warrant in north Lowndes County, in which the two arrested were found to be the source of the drug supply, according to the sheriff’s office.
Numerous residents were cooperative in the investigation of the case and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all those involved.
The case will be presented to the United States Attorney’s Office in Macon for federal prosecution through the FBI Gang Task Force in the U. S. Attorney’s Office “Project Safe Neighborhood” initiative.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.