Dermatologist: Face mask can cause skin problems

“When you want to wear a mask, it’s always important. The most dangerous times are when you are putting on a mask and taking it off a mask. It’s really important for people to remember that. Make sure your hands are clean and take glasses off if you wear those. Put the top part over your nose and make a nice little pinch and loop it over the ears,” said Dr. Betsy Perry Backe, a dermatologist at Thacker Dermatology.