Dermatologist: Face mask can cause skin problems

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -Face masks have become a norm across the nation. The CDC strongly recommends wearing one in public but it is voluntary. However, some medical professional tells us that voluntary action can lead to unexpected consequences, like skin problems.
Wearing a mask every day and for long periods, can be bad for your skin.
Dr. Betsy Perry Backe, a dermatologist in Valdosta, said the masks can cause about three different types of skin rashes. You can see something friction-related, an increase in acne and there can be some cases of contact dermatitis, which is caused by an allergic reaction to a component of the mask. Heat, humidity, and increased friction are also factors.
“When you want to wear a mask, it’s always important. The most dangerous times are when you are putting on a mask and taking it off a mask. It’s really important for people to remember that. Make sure your hands are clean and take glasses off if you wear those. Put the top part over your nose and make a nice little pinch and loop it over the ears,” said Dr. Betsy Perry Backe, a dermatologist at Thacker Dermatology.
Dr. Perry says once you feel the mask is placed comfortably, clean your hands again and don't touch the mask anymore because you'll be defeating the purpose of wearing it.
Makeup is also not recommended when wearing a mask. It can make your mask wear out more quickly. Makeup sitting under the hot area can clog your pores and cause breakouts.
