COVID-19 testing results show few positives in Lowndes County Jail

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -Lowndes County’s inmate testing for COVID-19 results are back and there were some positives.
Sheriff Ashley Paulk said out of 496 inmates tested, three returned positive. He tells us none showed symptoms. There were 17 inconclusive test results. Those people are being retested Wednesday, according to the sheriff.
“I’m really proud of my jail staff, they work really hard to monitor the situation. We started back in the 90′s when you had tuberculosis so we had a pretty good medical situation on hand all these years. They really have done a lot of work making sure disinfecting places, keeping everything clean as possible,” said Sheriff Ashley Paulk with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.
As for what happens next to those who tested positive, the state is holding one prisoner in isolation. The other two were misdemeanor probation violators, and a bond was arranged for release.
The testing was voluntary and done as a precaution. The majority of the jail population agreed to testing.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.