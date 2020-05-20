COVID-19 fears tied to drop in child vaccinations

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The pandemic is keeping some parents and kids out of their doctors’ offices.
The CDC announced fewer children across the country received routine vaccinations, compared to this time last year.
Department of Public Health is working to continue to provide these essential services to families.
Now, they’re asking parents to do their part and take their children to get vaccinated.
“We need to increase these numbers because this can lead to other preventable disease outbreaks like measles. So, we need to encourage that we catch these children up so we can prevent other issues from arising,” said Immunization District Coordinator, Nikki Wilson.
Wilson asks parents to contact their health care provider to set up an appointment to get vaccinated.
