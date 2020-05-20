COVID-19 cancels Albany church’s summer camp

“No question. We will definitely have protocols,” Heard said. “You’ll have to wear a mask in the worship. We are ordering masks. We will do the hand sanitizing with the correct, kind of clean hand cleanser to hopefully kill the virus kill the germs. As well as we were looking at things, such as our filtration system, because we’ve heard specialists talk about it can get into your heating air system, and could spread the virus. Our whole goal is to live through this. So we’re not going to rush back.”