Chehaw’s zoo reopens to the public

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After closing in March, Chehaw’s Zoo will reopen to the public on Thursday.
The park portion of Chehaw successfully reopened to guests the previous weekend.
The park is open daily from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and the zoo is open daily from 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. The play park and splash park remain closed until further notice.
“We anticipate that these will reopen as federal, state, and local regulations allow,” Chehaw officials said in a release.
Tommy Gregors, Chehaw executive director, said he is asking all his employees health-related questions before they start their shifts for the day.
“Each employee will get checked and screened and documented. If anybody does not meet the requirements to come back to work, they will be asked to go back home. We maintain that not just for them but the other employees and again, our visitors and also our animals here," said Gregors.
Chehaw’s employees will be masked and they also ask that the public wear masks when visiting.
“We encourage the public to wear masks, to wash hands. We will have some hand sanitizing stations. We will have our restrooms available for handwashing. We will be cleaning those on a more frequent basis. We will have staff going around that is dedicated to making sure that the area is safe and clean," said Gregors.
Chehaw does ask that if anyone has been sick or is running a fever to not visit the park
Gregors said this time of year is typically their busiest so they are excited to be opening back up for the community.
“It is hard for people to stay home during this time. We are glad that the restrictions have eased up and we are able to move back in slowly to this. We are going to make sure again that we can maintain safety for everyone involved and ensure everybody has the best possible time," said Gregors.
Chehaw has implemented a number of enhanced protocols and procedures and other safety suggestions.
- We encourage credit card payments over cash. We do accept all major credit cards.
- We are frequently cleaning and disinfecting touchpoints, buildings, and restrooms using a solution approved by the CDC.
- Directional signage has been implemented in the zoo to keep people separated.
- Ticketing, gift shop and concession interactions have been modified to minimize contact.
- Do not gather in groups of more than 10.
- Help promote social distancing by remaining at least six feet away from others who are not part of your party and following the directional signage in the zoo.
- Wash your hands often, using soap and water, for a minimum of 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, the CDC recommends a hand sanitizer containing at least 60 percent alcohol.
- If you must cough or sneeze, please do so into your elbow, not into your hand or into the air.
- Government health organizations currently recommend that those 65 and older, those who reside in senior care facilities or long-term care facilities and those with underlying medical conditions stay home or maintain distance from others.
