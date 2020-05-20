Albany native and new doctor continues career during COVID-19 pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany native is gearing up to further his medical career during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of about two weeks ago, Chris Michas became a medical doctor and he’s not stopping there. Michas will soon be a resident physician at the University of Kentucky beginning in July.
The Albany native is about to put his many years of hard work to the test and will be working closely with patients, but COVID-19 is not scaring him off.
“I’m still excited,” said Michas. “But, you know, it’s an opportunity to learn even more.”
The honoree graduate recently received his medical degree in Augusta.
“It’s the culmination of everything thing I’ve done for the past eight years," said Michas.
The 26-year-old will be training in Neurosurgery.
Michas comes from a long line of physicians and helping others is in his blood.
“Kind of a no-brainer at that point really,” said Michas.
Although his next stop is secure, it’s not for those following behind him.
As customary, Michas started applying months ago in the fall of 2019. He is concerned with how COVID-19 will impact students applying for residencies now.
“I think it’s gonna be a lot harder. The only advantage would be since they’re virtual interviews, it’s gonna be cheaper and hopefully, you can do more interviews,” explained Michas.
Just like other 2020 graduates, he couldn’t escape a virtual graduation. However, that’s not what’s important to him because he didn’t even attend.
What’s important to Michas is putting his hard work to good use.
“The ceremonies were never really that important to me. It’s more about just doing the task,” said Michas.
