'We will continue to insist upon and abide by certain restrictions’: Albany mayor on reopening

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many are anxious to resume normal, everyday activities, but the city of Albany isn’t ready to completely reopen.
While the governor’s office allows most businesses and restaurants to open, Albany leaders are still waiting to completely reopen the city.
“We have families, we are enduring the restrictions," said Albany Mayor Bo Dorough.
Places like the courthouse, water gas and light building and government center are still closed.
Mayor Dorough said he gets questions every day from people wondering when life will return to normal.
“I thought once there was some date on the calendar, we were all going to resume our normal lives, there wouldn’t be anymore face masks, wouldn’t be any more social distancing, wouldn’t be these handwashing machines all over the place. But we all know now that’s not going to happen,” said Dorough.
Dorough also mentioned the city’s public pools will not reopen this summer.
The Dixie Youth Baseball League is canceled this season, as well.
“We will continue to insist upon and abide by certain restrictions, those restrictions will be for the protection of ourselves and others,” said Dorough.
While many summer activities are canceled, the next questions on many people’s minds are whether kids will be back in school in the fall.
“A disadvantage rural schools have is that many of their students do not have access to internet. They are unable to provide distance learning and in these rural communities, we know in test scores, these students are behind," Dorough said.
Many school systems look to Dougherty County Schools to determine what they’ll do.
Superintendent Kenneth Dyer said they’re prepared for a virtual summer semester and are deciding what to do for the fall.
“In addition, we’re planning for fall, whether we do that in-person or virtually, we have plans in place for both and will be sharing that in the coming days,” explained Dyer.
Mayor Dorough said local, elected leaders cannot force people to wear face coverings when out in public, either. He said this would go against Governor Brian Kemp’s executive order. However, they strongly encourage everyone to wear a mask.
