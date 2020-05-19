2 Valdosta residents displaced after kitchen fire destroys apartment

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two Valdosta residents are displaced from their home after a kitchen fire.
Firefighters said this happened just before 7 p.m. on Monday, in the 400 block of Northside Drive in Valdosta.
They said they found smoke coming from a first-floor unit. A woman who lives in the building said she just got home, when she heard little kids screaming “fire.”
She said she thought it was kids playing, but then saw her neighbors standing outside and she quickly grabbed her son and ran outside.
No one was hurt, but two of her neighbors are out of a home.
“When the firefighters came in and put the fire out, the water from the other apartment just leaked into my apartment. So when we opened the door, it was nothing but a whole bunch of smoke and about 2-3 inches of water in my living room floor,” Ashley Lashunda Norwood, a neighbor, said.
Firefighters said unattended cooking was to blame.
They said the fire was out in 15 minutes, and contained to one apartment.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.