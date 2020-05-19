Valdosta church reopens for service with safety protocols in place

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Northside Baptist Church opened its doors Sunday and Pastor Dr. Robby Foster said everyone was excited to be back.
“For me it was a real uplift, I was not prepared for how excited people were to come back. You now you been social distancing for two months, 64 days. People were ready to see people, and we got to see people. And so it was thrilling for me, real thrilling for me,” Foster, the senior pastor, said.
The team at Northside had been preparing and planning for a safe reopening for a long time. They made a list of about 20 guidelines to follow.
That list was shared with the fire department, police and mayor to let everyone know that they were reopening and following those safety protocols.
The guidelines include social distancing, masks and gloves were available upon entering the building. There were sanitation stations, no holding hands during service and dividing the groups in two services. There was a cleaning crew cleaning in between services.
One way in and one way out of the church. The choir and orchestra were also separated on stage.
“So excited. Our people were so friendly, so excited to see faces. Been preaching to an empty room, a lot of people watched online but it was nothing like having people,” said Foster.
Since they closed their doors, services were being streamed online.
This past Sunday, there were about 200 churchgoers in each service. The church itself holds about 1,000 people.
“I would say to folks you can be assured we are trying to follow guidelines to the best of our ability. I don’t think anybody is perfect, none of this is perfect but I think we tried to reassure people that they can come in and experience social distancing with a great day, we will be here for about 50 minutes and it’s clean,” said Foster.
Services will continue every Sunday, one at 9 a.m. and the other at 11 a.m. and in between, everything will be sanitized.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.