Tiftarea celebration with Evangelist Will Graham to be held soon

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Evangelist Will Graham is expected to come to Tifton this summer.
The conference previously scheduled for March had to be postponed due to the pandemic.
The conference director, Bob Hickling, said they’re waiting for the new date to be approved.
Graham will speak and offer training to ministers from across the region, but anyone is encouraged to attend.
"It’s going to be a weekend almost exactly like we were supposed to have in March. The artist lineup is going to be a little bit different because some of the artists are already booked. So, we’re still working on ironing out all the artists. But, other than that, it’s pretty much going to be the same kind of weekend it would have been in March,” said Hickling.
Hickling said there’s no registration to attend.
He said he’s hopeful the conference will be a success as originally planned before.
