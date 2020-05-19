Terrell Co. Schools starts summer meal program

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Terrell County Charter Schools wants to make sure students are fed this summer.
Superintendent Douglas Bell said they’ll begin meal delivery on Tuesday.
Meals will be delivered on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays each week.
Bell said on those days, students will receive two days’ worth of meals.
They’ll get breakfast and lunch.
Bell said it’s important students have meals this summer.
“We realize there is food insecurity and so we want to do everything we possibly can in order to assist with the needs of the students," said Bell.
Delivery locations are below:
