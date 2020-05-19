Reed Bingham State Park encourages boating safety

“We try to make sure that everyone is being mindful, especially since it’s a busy weekend. Whenever they have their boats in the water, be mindful of other people. Keep in mind, some people like to bring out tubes and their jet skis. So, make sure to be mindful of how fast you’re going and watch out for other people. We want to avoid everything such as head-on-collisions. And, make sure that you’re prepared with all your safety equipment on your boat as well," said MiKayla Spencer, assistant park manager.