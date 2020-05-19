Reed Bingham State Park encourages boating safety

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - This week is National Safe Boating Week.
Reed Bingham State Park rangers said the park will be open this Memorial Day weekend. They’re encouraging boaters to practice safety and social distancing.
They also want you to heed all state laws if you plan to get in the water.
State Park patrols will also be on the water.
“We try to make sure that everyone is being mindful, especially since it’s a busy weekend. Whenever they have their boats in the water, be mindful of other people. Keep in mind, some people like to bring out tubes and their jet skis. So, make sure to be mindful of how fast you’re going and watch out for other people. We want to avoid everything such as head-on-collisions. And, make sure that you’re prepared with all your safety equipment on your boat as well," said MiKayla Spencer, assistant park manager.
Groups of 10 or more must be six feet apart.
You should also keep enough distance between boats when beached to ensure people in the boat keep within social distancing guidelines.
