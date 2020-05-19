Phoebe releases Tuesday COVID-19 numbers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, Phoebe hospital system released its latest COVID-19 numbers.
As of noon, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 61
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 21
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total inpatients recovered – 329
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 94
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 28
“Unfortunately, the number of COVID-19 patients in our hospitals has increased in the last few days, and that is a concerning trend," Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said. “In Albany, we admitted 10 COVID-19 patients in the last 24 hours. It is imperative that we have the ability to conduct reliable and expeditious testing on all patients admitted to our hospitals; however, we have been unable to do so over the last four days because rapid tests have not been available."
“Early in our response, Phoebe invested hundreds of thousands of dollars in equipment from Cepheid to be able to perform in-house rapid tests. Cepheid continues to be challenged to provide us with a consistent supply of reagents necessary to conduct these tests,” Steiner said.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.