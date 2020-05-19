Phoebe releases Tuesday COVID-19 numbers

“Unfortunately, the number of COVID-19 patients in our hospitals has increased in the last few days, and that is a concerning trend," Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said. “In Albany, we admitted 10 COVID-19 patients in the last 24 hours. It is imperative that we have the ability to conduct reliable and expeditious testing on all patients admitted to our hospitals; however, we have been unable to do so over the last four days because rapid tests have not been available."